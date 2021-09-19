International Google Store birthday sale teases Pixel 6 ‘offer’ if buy something this weekend

Google has long marked its company birthday on September 27 — even though the incorporation took place earlier on the 4th. In recent years, international Google Stores in Europe and Asia Pacific have run deals to make this occasion. For its 23rd birthday, Google looks to be giving Store purchasers this upcoming weekend an unspecified “offer” on the Pixel 6.

Google Store Australia is the first to put up the “We’ve got surprises for you!” homepage message. The company tells customers to “Join us on 25 September to celebrate Google’s Birthday,” though there might be multiple tiers to the celebration as a blue banner across store.google.com says there will be a “24-hour sale on 27/09.”

Discounts are par for the course during this sale, but what’s new is the message that you can “Buy & subscribe to get an offer on the upcoming Pixel 6.” The terms and conditions at the bottom of the page explain how “Only those who made a purchase on Google Store Australia between 25th September 2021 and 27th September 2021 are eligible for this offer.”

Of course, the exact nature of this offer is not detailed, but the logistics involve receiving a “promotional code via the e-mail address that was used to place an order from Google Store Australia by 30th November 2021.” You will have until December 31, 2021 to redeem.

Google Store Australia

This could either be a discount on the Pixel 6, but it’s more likely a free accessory with your order. The TOS implies it’s the latter, with Google working on a new Pixel Stand:

To redeem your promotional code, visit store.google.com, add the eligible item to your cart, apply the promotional code during checkout to receive a discount. Available only while stock lasts.

Google Store UK also references the upcoming birthday sale, but Australia is currently the only regional site that mentions how buying something this weekend will get you a Pixel 6-related deal.

It’s not clear what countries this offer will be available in. In past years, the US and Canada have been excluded. Offers are typically available in the following European countries:

UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, and Austria

Asia Pacific usually includes:

Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan

