Some Google Pixel phones are being prompted to download the full Android 12 update again

The final version of Android 12 rolled out in mid-October with the November security patch serving as the first bug-fixer. Some Pixel owners today are being prompted to install the Android 12 OTA again in an update that does not appear to change anything.

People with older Pixel phones — 3a to 5a — are receiving the standard “System update available” notification. The changelog is for the full Android 11 -> 12 OTA that users already received in late October. Meanwhile, the update size is quite large at over 1.5GB.

There are reports of this update hitting Pixel 3, 4, and 5 devices worldwide, but not every user is seeing the repeat OTA this morning. Additionally, the Pixel 6 does not appear to be affected. It’s unclear whether Android Beta Program enrollment (past or present) makes an impact.

We’re seeing a 1.69GB update on a Pixel 4a that was previously enrolled in the Android 12 Beta, but opted out of last week to successfully get the November patch. Meanwhile, a Pixel 5 still on the Beta Program that sideloaded the November update is not seeing today’s OTA.

Oddly, these devices being prompted to update again are already on the Android 12 November security patch from the start of this month. Early reports indicate that the mystery OTA is for the same version they are already running. (We’re in the process of confirming this on our own devices.)

Update: Our unlocked/currently SIM-less Pixel 4a on SP1A.211105.002 updated to the Verizon SP1A.211105.002.A1 build.

For reference, here are the latest November build numbers:

Global

Pixel 3a/XL , 4/XL , and 4a : SP1A.211105.002

, , and : SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4a 5G, 5, 5a: SP1A.211105.003

Verizon

Pixel 3a/XL, 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a: SP1A.211105.002.A1

Australia

Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5: SP1A.211105.004

Assuming this update is effectively a re-install, it’s unnecessary and wasteful for those with bandwidth constraints. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

