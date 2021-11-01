Here’s what the November security patch fixes on the Pixel 6/Pro, other Android 12 Google phones

The November security patch is rolling out now to all supported Pixel phones – the 3/XL is currently dropped – as the first update to Android 12. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners received the November update last week, but Google is only today detailing what’s included.

Most Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners received the November security update immediately after setting up their devices. However, the company on Thursday released the October factory images. Resolved issues specific to the latest Google phones include:

Bluetooth : Improvements for audio quality in certain scenarios

: Improvements for audio quality in certain scenarios Power : Improvements for wireless charging behavior in certain orientations

: Improvements for wireless charging behavior in certain orientations System UI : Improvements for auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions

: Improvements for auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions System UI : Fix to improve PIP media playback with certain apps

: Fix to improve PIP media playback with certain apps Wi-Fi: Fix to improve connection stability in certain conditions

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3a/XL, 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 6, and 6 Pro all benefit from:

Audio : Fix to prevent issues with notification sounds in certain conditions

: Fix to prevent issues with notification sounds in certain conditions Stability : Stability improvements for certain third-party apps

: Stability improvements for certain third-party apps System UI : Fix to prevent incorrect app icon after installation in certain

: Fix to prevent incorrect app icon after installation in certain System UI : Fix to prevent issue with keyboard displaying over apps in certain conditions

: Fix to prevent issue with keyboard displaying over apps in certain conditions System UI : Fix for hidden UI elements in certain conditions

: Fix for hidden UI elements in certain conditions System UI: Fix to improve transition animation performance in Overview screen in certain conditions

Pixel 6 owners should look forward to a bigger update in December, which looks to be timed with a Feature Drop. This includes a display flickering fix and the ability (for all Android 12 devices) to access the “Internet” Quick Settings panel when a phone is locked.

