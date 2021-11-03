Unenroll your Pixel from the Android 12 Beta Program to get November’s update immediately

- Nov. 3rd 2021 9:26 am PT

0

The November security patch was announced on Monday as the first update to Android 12 following its launch a few weeks earlier. This update includes a series of bug fixes, but Pixel owners that are still on the Android Beta Program have yet to receive the November release until they opt out.

Usually, Google closes the Android Beta Program for the year after a public release. Participants are automatically transitioned to stable builds. However, 2021 is different in that Google is keeping the testing portal open as the Android 12L Beta is coming to Pixel phones later this year. As part of that, Google is giving users the chance to manually unenroll without losing their data.

A transition to regular releases does not appear to be occurring as evidenced by Pixel (3a to 5a) phones still part of the Android Beta Program not receiving November’s update. 

In our testing, those outside the Beta Program can check for and start downloading the OTA immediately this morning. However, nothing showed up on a Pixel 4a that was enrolled. Hitting “Opt out” and confirming that you want to “Leave beta” — again, you can ignore the “wipe all data” warning until December 1. 

Pixel November update Android Beta

Afterward, the November security patch can be immediately requested from the Settings app and installed without issue. For those that want the first wave of Android 12 fixes, unenrolling is a quick way to achieve that. You can also sideload the OTA image, but that’s a 1.7~GB download. Users can just sign-up for the Beta Program again when Google announces the availability of Android 12L sometime in December

Meanwhile, Google will presumably eventually fix this delay as it’s most likely an untended behavior.

More on Pixel:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 12

Android 12
Android security patch

Android security patch
android beta program

About the Author