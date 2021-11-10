All Wear OS watches can now use Samsung’s internet browser from the Galaxy Watch 4

Google’s Wear OS is in a frustrating state of limbo right now, but Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is a source of growth for the platform in more ways than one. Earlier this year, Samsung brought an internet browser app to its smartwatch, and now that browser seems to be available on more Wear OS devices.

Spotted by some Reddit users, Samsung’s internet browser for Wear OS appears to have opened up to virtually any Wear OS smartwatch. The post highlights support for the Oppo Watch, but many others have confirmed support on other Wear OS 2 devices including the Casio WSD-F20, Fossil Gen 5, TicWatch Pro 3, Moto 360, and others. From the looks of it, Samsung has simply opened up the app to all Wear OS 2 devices. Some users claim the browser isn’t working, though, so your results may vary.

In our own test, we were able to find the browser through the Play Store on a TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and install it easily, as pictured below.

While Samsung’s browser doesn’t exactly provide the best experience on a smartwatch, it gets the job done, and gives these smartwatches extended flexibility. For instance, some users reported using the browser for Reddit and playing videos, which are tasks that are otherwise not particularly easy on this platform. It’s not clear why Samsung suddenly opened support for its browser to other watches, but it’s certainly a win for everyone.







More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: