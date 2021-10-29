Galaxy Watch 4 updated w/ new watchfaces, better heart rate tracking, Wear OS security patch

The Galaxy Watch 4 has picked up a few minor updates since its launch, and now another is rolling out with further improvements. The November update for the Galaxy Watch 4 delivers new watchfaces and better tracking with its updated security patch.

Rolling out now in the US, Netherlands, and presumably, other global regions, the “DUJA” update for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic brings Samsung’s previously announced additional features to the Wear OS watch. This includes a batch of new watchfaces, as well as the new ability for Samsung’s backup feature to remember settings on preloaded watchfaces when you upgrade your watch or reset it to connect to a new device.

In Samsung Health, the sensitivity option for Fall Detection has arrived along with an “improved [heart rate] measurement accuracy algorithm.”

The November security patch also comes with this update, moving the Galaxy Watch 4 up from its previous August 2021 patch. The full changelog follows:

Watch faces Supports 4 types of new Watch faces. Together, AR Emoji, Bitmoji Watch face: Usability was improved. My Photo Watch face: Supports GIF files. Animal, Cute Character Watch face: Customization feature was improved.

Supports the backup and restoration of the order of Watch faces and the changed settings of the preloaded Watch faces. Samsung Health An improved HR measurement accuracy algorithm was added.

The sensitivity option in the Fall Detection feature was added. Gesture A new gesture that allows you to run apps or features immediately was added. Call Supports mute status (Icon, Mute/Unmute status) while talking on the phone.

Improved system stability and reliability

More on Galaxy Watch 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: