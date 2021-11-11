Samsung says that Galaxy S21’s Android 12 Beta is done, stable update is just around the corner

Samsung launched its Android 12 Beta well ahead of the schedule anyone expected, and it seems that’s going to result in the stable rollout launching earlier than it did last year. According to a Samsung employee, the Galaxy S21’s Android 12 Beta has wrapped up, and the next update will be the stable rollout.

A “Beta Operations Manager” on Samsung’s forums in Korea says that Samsung has no plans to launch a fifth Android 12 Beta on the Galaxy S21. Rather, the company will focus attention on the stable rollout of Android 12 on the Galaxy S21 series. The stable rollout, too, will apparently squash the last few bugs that were found in the fourth release.

Hello, this is Beta Operations Manager. Please note that there is no beta 5th firmware, and the official firmware is scheduled to be released by correcting the errors that occurred in the 4th version. (Translated)

Samsung first launched its Android 12 Beta on the Galaxy S21 in September, ahead of Google’s full release of Android 12 in AOSP and the stable rollout on Pixel devices. While the first release had limited changes, subsequent releases brought more visible changes including the adoption of Android 12’s Dynamic Color feature, which can pull system accent colors based on your wallpaper.

Last year, Samsung released Android 11 in stable starting with the Galaxy S20 series on Verizon. The update landed in early December, and at this point it seems like the Galaxy S21 will see Android 12 ahead of that date. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn’t have a set schedule for launches like this.

