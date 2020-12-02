Well, this one came out of the blue. After releasing beta updates for Android 11 over the past few weeks, Samsung and Verizon have just started releasing the official Android 11/One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 series.

Noted by the folks over at Android Police, Verizon has just published documentation on the Android 11 updates for Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. This only applies to the Verizon-sold versions of the three S20 models, but it marks the start of Samsung’s official Android 11 rollout. In those documents, Verizon says the update is rolling out today.

The changelog is as expected, carrying over Android 11 features such as bubbles, new notification features, and improved permissions too. Verizon even provided some screenshots, seen below, of some of the key additions. It also brings the November security patch.

Along with those Android 11 features, One UI 3.0 is also on top with a handful of UI tweaks and redesigns. We went hands-on with those tweaks a couple of months ago.

With the update now debuting on Verizon, Samsung is likely to start releasing the update on other carriers and to unlocked S20 models. That may happen around December 11. From there, the update should start rolling out to Galaxy Note, Fold, and A-series devices.

