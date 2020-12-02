Samsung unexpectedly starts official Android 11 rollout w/ Galaxy S20 series on Verizon

- Dec. 2nd 2020 10:02 am PT

0

Well, this one came out of the blue. After releasing beta updates for Android 11 over the past few weeks, Samsung and Verizon have just started releasing the official Android 11/One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 series.

Noted by the folks over at Android Police, Verizon has just published documentation on the Android 11 updates for Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. This only applies to the Verizon-sold versions of the three S20 models, but it marks the start of Samsung’s official Android 11 rollout. In those documents, Verizon says the update is rolling out today.

The changelog is as expected, carrying over Android 11 features such as bubbles, new notification features, and improved permissions too. Verizon even provided some screenshots, seen below, of some of the key additions. It also brings the November security patch.

Along with those Android 11 features, One UI 3.0 is also on top with a handful of UI tweaks and redesigns. We went hands-on with those tweaks a couple of months ago.

With the update now debuting on Verizon, Samsung is likely to start releasing the update on other carriers and to unlocked S20 models. That may happen around December 11. From there, the update should start rolling out to Galaxy Note, Fold, and A-series devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Android 11

Android 11
Samsung Galaxy S20

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches