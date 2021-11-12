Bandwidth: Jurassic World Evolution 2 on GeForce Now, new Luna games, more

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is this week adding Jurassic World Evolution 2 to its ever-expanding library, as Amazon Luna and xCloud also make new additions.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

GeForce Now adds Jurassic World Evolution 2 and more

Available now through Steam and the Epic Games Store, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is streaming day-and-date on GeForce Now, currently the only place to stream the game from the cloud. Alongside that title, GFN announced five other titles available for streaming as of this week.

Bright Memory: Infinite (new game launch on Steam)

Epic Chef (new game launch on Steam)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (new game on launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

MapleStory (Steam)

Severed Steel (Steam)

Tale of Immortal (Steam)

Nvidia also this week officially detailed which games have framerate caps.

Amazon Luna gets Epic Chef

Launched day-and-date as a part of Amazon Luna’s primary Luna+ channel, Epic Chef is available for streaming on the platform. That comes following another recent addition, Carrion.

New on Luna+: Epic Chef. Take on the role of Zest and battle your way to become the top chef in Ambrosia in this culinary, story-driven adventure game. Play @EpicChefGame with Luna early access here: https://t.co/IU81kXHNDm pic.twitter.com/CI2eK4jwuV — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) November 11, 2021

Xbox Game Pass details a few upcoming cloud games

Microsoft took to its Xbox Wire blog this week to detail a few games on their way to the company’s consoles. Included in that list were three games coming to the cloud streaming part of Xbox Game Pass.

Next Space Rebels – 11/17

Exo One – 11/18

Fae Tactics – 11/18

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: