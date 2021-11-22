TikTok is now available on Google TV, Android TV devices in the US and Canada

The short-form video app and global phenomenon TikTok is expanding further on Google TV and Android TV, bringing the app to users in the US and Canada.

TikTok first made its debut on Android TV OS, and by extension Google TV, earlier this year in some regions, but the app wasn’t officially available in North America. Today’s expansion, announced in a blog post, expands the “TikTok TV” app to the US and Canada. The app is now available on the Play Store.

Beyond Android TV and Google TV, the app is also now available on several other smart TV platforms. Amazon Fire TV OS as well as smart TVs from LG and Samsung also now support the platform, but Roku is missing.

The TikTok TV app is built for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from our ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds on the big screen. This includes the most liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals. To get started, people can login to the TikTok TV app with their existing account. There is also a ‘Discover’ page, which lets you find more of your favorite content, creators, and categories on TikTok.





