Deals: Pixel 6 sees $100 Black Friday discount, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $300 off, more

Black Friday has finally arrived, and so too has another chance to save $100 on the Google Pixel 6. That’s alongside an all-time low on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at $300 off and these Chromebook discounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6 sees Black Friday discount at $100 off

Best Buy is now offering a Black Friday discount on the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Android Smartphone starting at $499. It gives you another chance to lock in the first direct cash discount on the new release with as much as $100 in savings from the usual $599 going rate to mark a new all-time low.

Google Pixel 6 arrived last month, and delivers the brand’s latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. Everything is powered by the first-ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and backed by 128GB of storage. Then around back, you’re looking at a dual sensor camera array to complete the package on the latest from Google. Dive into our hands-on review.

Score an Amazon low on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Amazon is discounting a selection of Samsung Android smartphone and accessories headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at $900. Down from the usual $1,200 price tag, this is matching the Amazon all-time low set only once before at $300 off.

Samsung’s new foldables may be stealing the spotlight as of late, but those who want a more traditional smartphone experience will find its latest Galaxy S21 Ultra to deliver on all the expected flagship specs. There’s a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience, which is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed with 12GB of RAM. Then to round out the package, you’ll find a quad-sensor system and S Pen support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 hits $200

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Chromebooks and more. You can now score the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop for $200. That’s $90 off the regular $290 price tag for a 31% price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Packing the Intel Celeron N4020 alongside 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, 32GB eMMC, and up to 10 hours of battery life, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop is centered around a 11.6-inch HD Touch IPS display. The 2-in-1 Chrome OS also comes with “100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.”

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: