Samsung Galaxy A13 available starting this week for $249 w/ 5G, 90Hz display

- Dec. 1st 2021 8:21 am PT

0

Mid-range phones are a key part of Samsung’s lineup, and as we enter the month of December, the company is launching a new option. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is launching in the US starting this week with solid specs and a $249 price.

Launching first on AT&T on December 3, the Galaxy A13 will deliver the basics, but not much more. The phone has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a teardrop notch for the 5MP selfie camera. That display also has a 90Hz refresh rate, a rarity at this price point. A MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip runs the show along with 64GB of storage and up to 1TB of microSD expansion.

A 50MP primary camera can be found on the back with a pair of 2MP sensors used for macro shots and depth capture. There’s no form of optical zoom or ultrawide on this device.

Powering the Galaxy A13 is a 5,000 mAh battery that can fast-charge at 15W over USB-C. Sub-6 5G, Android 11, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor round out the experience. There’s also a headphone jack sticking around.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A13 on AT&T first, with the carrier opening sales on December 3, online only. In January, sales will expand to T-Mobile and Samsung’s website.

The company also confirmed today US availability of the Galaxy A03, which will launch for $159 starting in January.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A13

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones