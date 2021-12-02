Deals: Hisense A6G 4K Android TVs from $279, Anker Nebula projectors, more

All of today’s best discounts are headlined by a series of Hisense A6G Android TV discounts from $279. That’s alongside a 1-day Anker Nebula projector sale, and the brand’s power strips from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Hisense A6G 4K Android TVs now on sale from $279

Amazon is now discounting the new Hisense A6G 4K Android TV lineup, with the 65-inch model leading the way at $500. Down from $600, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention and saving you $100 overall.

Across the lineup of new Hisense A6G releases, you’re looking at an Android TV-powered experience that pairs with 4K visuals and access to all of the popular streaming services and onboard Google Assistant. The 65-inch model in particular delivers full array dimming alongside a low-latency gaming mode, HDR, and four HDMI ports. You can also shop other sizes from $279 right here.

Anker Nebula projectors see 1-day discount

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering up to 38% off its Nebula home and portable projectors. You can score the Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 Portable Projector for $370. Regularly $550, today’s deal is among the lowest prices we have tracked all year with $180 in savings at 33% off the going rate. This also beats our $50 price drop from back in October by a long shot.

A great gift for dad, the family, or really anyone this holiday season, this model projects a 500 ANSI lumen image with HDMI or USB compatibility for laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more. But this 720p projector also features Android 7.1, so you can just download apps for your favorite streaming services, including YouTube and Netflix, alongside 10W audio drivers – all of this wrapped up in a compact, portable lunchbox-style design.

Save on Anker’s popular power strips

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its power strips and surge protectors starting at $12. Amongst all of the markdowns, our top pick is the new PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube at $26. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching earlier this summer, and quite the notable 35% in savings.

Plugging right into the wall, Anker’s latest PowerExtend Cube ditches the power cord in favor of a much more streamlined design. It packs three full AC outlets in addition to front-facing inclusion of added spaces to plug in smartphones and other accessories. Its main 30W USB-C port is sure to grab most of the attention, but there’s also dual 2.4A USB-A slots as well.

