Deals: Sony XM4 ANC Headphones hit $248, TP-Link Assistant smart lights from $10, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the Sony XM4 ANC headphones at $248. That’s alongside TP-Link Assistant-enabled light bulbs from $10 and the Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale for $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds on sale

Adorama is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $248 shipped with a bundled mophie power bank. Normally fetching $348, you’re looking at $100 in savings, with today’s offer matching our previous pre-Black Friday discount for the all-time low.

Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled smart bulbs from $10

Amazon is now discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs starting at $10. Our top pick is the Kasa Filament Amber Smart Bulb at $10. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 40% in savings while coming within cents of the Black Friday price set during a one-day sale.

Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. Each of these bulbs expands the greater Kasa ecosystem to deliver Alexa and Assistant control, and best of all the bulbs connect directly to your Wi-Fi, no hub needed.

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale goes on sale for first time in nearly a year

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale for $40 in two styles. Typically fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings while marking the first notable discount since back in January. This also matches the Amazon all-time low.

Integrating with the rest of your Fitbit setup, the Aria Air tracks a variety of stats and sends them to your smartphone over Bluetooth. This scale will provide insight into your overall health with charts, graphs, and more to showcase how trends over time are affecting your activity and nutrition goals.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: