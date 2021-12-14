Google Photos ‘Memories’ now available more widely on web

Google Photos “Memories” carousel is now starting to appear more widely on the web client after first being confirmed as launching on the desktop version back in October.

Simply a desktop-oriented version of the popular AI-generated photo flipbooks that have been on Google Photos for mobile for a couple of years now, Memories on a desktop browser offers a slightly more detailed look at snapshots in time with all the same collections that you’ll find on your Android or iOS device.

Initially spotted by German outlet SmartDroid (h/t Android Police), the popular picture carousel should now be found right at the top of your Google Photos library when you fire up the full website on PC or laptop. These images are slightly larger than any within your uploaded library, with the ability to scroll to select any of the timed or themed albums:

Just like on your smartphone, expanding any of the preset Memories photo flipbooks on the web launches a full-screen window that allows you to seek through or let Google Photos automatically skip through after a few seconds.

The full-screen interface has a rectangular viewer that’s closer to 4:3 than 16:9. But it is worth noting that this pop-up does not entirely envelop your entire display, with portraits seeing a border on the left and right. Day/date is noted in the top-left, and there are shortcuts to print, star, and share. Other memories are shown at the right edge, while there’s a close button to exit.

As on mobile, you’re also able to expand to see detailed information and all photo metadata along with an option to skip to the next available Memories collection:

Within the deeper account settings, you can make adjustments as to just what kind of Memories you’ll see on Google Photos for web or disable the feature entirely. However, it’s worth noting that any changes you make will carry over to your mobile devices.

Given the popularity of the option on mobile, this is a welcome addition for when browsing your expanded Google Photos library while on desktop or laptop.

