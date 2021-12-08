Google Photos begins surfacing ‘Best of 2021’ Memories collections

Google Photos has begun surfacing what it believes are your finest photos as part of the “Best of 2021” Memories collection.

The AI-generated Memories collections leveled up earlier this year, with further tailored personalization, which effectively means that you could see completely custom daily, weekly, and even monthly photo stories at the top of the app.

However, there are a few Memories collections that almost all Google Photos users will see, and one such collection is the “Best of 2021.” Much like the seasonal selections, provided that you have been uploading images to your Photos account, this should now be available on your device when loading up the app.

Unlike some of the common themed collections, the “Best of 2021” Memories digital flip book simply surfaces a random number of images in your Google Photos library uploaded throughout the previous 12 months. My own selection has picked out a motley selection of photos — some of which I certainly wouldn’t have chosen personally when picking out the finest images of the previous year:











Weirdly, at least in my case, none of the images were shown in date order. Instead, there didn’t appear to be much of a process or pattern that I could easily follow. The “Best of 2021” Memories collection also arrived shortly after the “Best of Autumn 2021” collection promptly disappeared from my own Google Photos account. This might give you an indication of when to expect to see this on your own account.

Let us know if you’re seeing the option on your own Google Photos account down in the comments section below.

