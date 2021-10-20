‘Memories’ carousel coming to Google Photos on the web

Following the Nest Hub, the “Memories” carousel will soon be available in Google Photos on the web to let you feel nostalgic “no matter what device you’re on.”

Like the Android and iOS apps, a carousel will appear above your reverse chronological grid of pictures and videos. Google Photos is taking advantage of the wide screen real estate available on desktops by switching from portrait to landscape cards.

Tapping opens the fullscreen interface with a rectangular viewer that’s closer to 4:3 than 16:9. It does not take up the entire display and portraits see a border on the left and right. Day/date is noted in the top-left, and there are shortcuts to print, star, and share. Other memories are shown at the right edge, while there’s a close button to exit.

The feature can be customized (Previous years, Recent highlights, Themed memories) or disabled entirely. Meanwhile, Google should bring this desktop carousel design for Memories to the Android and iOS tablet experiences, as well as Chromebooks. Those clients remain larger versions of the phone application. It would certainly let the UI take better advantage of the available display.

Starting this week, your Memories will be available at the top of your gallery when you log into Google Photos from your computer, so you can always look back on some of your best photos and recent highlights, no matter what device you’re on. pic.twitter.com/aPhns7tlUR — Google Photos (@googlephotos) October 20, 2021

And as always, you’re in control. You can choose to hide photos of certain people or time periods from showing up in Memories, and any content you’ve previously hidden on another device will not appear on your computer.

Google Photos Memories on the web will be available “starting this week.” With this addition, the carousel is now fully launched on every platform.

