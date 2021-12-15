Google employees unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be put on leave starting next month

Google previously announced its policy of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, and now the company is preparing to put those who have not complied on unpaid leave in accordance with that policy.

CNBC reports that an internal memo shared by leadership at Google gave employees until December 3 to either show proof of vaccination or apply for a medical or religious exemption.

The document goes on to explain that Google would contact those looking for an exemption after that date, but by January 18 any employees not complying with the policy would be placed on administrative leave for 30 days, with that leave being paid.

After that period of time, Google will reportedly put those employees on unpaid personal leave for up to six months, ultimately followed by termination of employment.

In a statement to the Verge, Google stood by the vaccination policy.

As we’ve stated before, our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running. We’re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy.

Google’s vaccination policy was originally spurred by the Biden administration’s order to have US companies with more than 100 employees ensure their employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 or regularly tested.

