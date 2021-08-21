Android’s built-in ‘COVID Card’ vaccination record is now available for California [U]

At the end of June, Google Pay gained the ability to save and display COVID-19 vaccination cards on Android. More countries and states are letting people add this “COVID Card” to their Android phones.

This COVID Card system is built directly into Android devices that support Google Play services. The experience is not too different from saving a flight boarding pass, transit fare, or concert/event ticket with Google Pay.

Your national provider, or sanctioned third-party equivalent, will have a mobile website or app to enter the necessary information to pull up a COVID-19 vaccination record. There will be a “Save to Phone” button to download that information to your device.

Once stored, it will only be available on that phone and accessible offline without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. It can be opened through a homescreen shortcut or via Google Pay. This includes both the old and new apps, as well as the system that’s built directly into Play services.

For security, a password, PIN, or biometric unlock is required to add the COVID Card and for all subsequent access attempts. Google notes that the record is not uploaded to the cloud, and you have to repeat the process for all of your devices. Meanwhile, the card can be deleted at any time.

8/21/2021: California

California’s Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record originally provided residents a screenshot and QR code equivalent of their CDC card. Now, entering your name, date of birth, phone number/email associated with your paper vaccine record, and the other necessary steps will generate a big “Save to phone” button with Google’s ‘G’ logo.

You’re then taken to the (old) Google Pay to confirm and will be prompted to add a homescreen shortcut.

8/5/2021: Australia

Google worked with Services Australia to implement COVID Card on Android:

To access your vaccination certificate, simply login to the Express Plus Medicare app or via the Medicare portal of the MyGov website and select the options to ‘View your COVID-19 digital certificate’ and ‘Save to Phone.’

The dark green “COVID-19 digital certificate” features the Commonwealth Coat of Arms of the Australian Government. Your name and a “document number” appears first with vaccination type and dates listed next. iPhone users can also store this information with Apple Pay.

