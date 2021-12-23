Deals: OnePlus 9 drops to $600, Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip first discount, more

All of today’s best deals start with the OnePlus 9 with Hasselblad cameras dropping to $600. Plus, score the first discount on the new Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip at $162 alongside up to $700 off VIZIO PQ9 HDMI 2.1 TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 packs three Hasselblad-backed cameras

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $600. Typically selling for $730, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday, comes within $1 of the all-time low set back in October, and amounts to $130 in savings.

Delivering a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the recent OnePlus 9 arrives powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP three-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees first discount

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $162. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at the very first standalone discount with $18 in savings and a new all-time low up for grabs.

As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures six feet in length and, on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

VIZIO’s new PQ9 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs up to $700 off

Amazon is currently offering the VIZIO 75-inch PQ9 4K 120Hz AirPlay 2 TV for $1,300. Normally fetching $2,000, today’s offer is $300 below our previous Black Friday mention and marks a new all-time low at $700 off. You can also score the same all-time low status on the 65-inch model, which enters at $1,000 from its usual $1,300 going rate.

VIZIO’s latest PQ9 smart TVs arrive with up to 75-inch 4K panels that are backed by 120Hz variable refresh rates and full array dimming. Not to mention, 1,200-nits of brightness to pair with its built-in smart features of AirPlay 2 and onboard streaming service access. Then on the gaming front, its ProGaming Engine pairs with AMD FreeSync as well as an HDMI 2.1 port to take full advantage of a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

