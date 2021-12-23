Google testing Pixel 6 connectivity fix for some that submitted bug reports

Some Pixel 6 users continue to face connection issues that appear to be exacerbated by the December security patch. Google has been working on a possible connectivity fix via Carrier settings and testing it with what appears to be a small number of Pixel 6 users in recent days.

At the start of this week, some Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users that submitted connectivity bug reports were contacted by the Google Support Team over email to test a possible fix:

Thank you for providing a bug report and additional information. Our engineers have identified a potential solution and they would like to push a change to your phone to see if it improves the issue. In order to do this we need your IMEI. This information can be found by going to your Phone settings › About Phone > IMEI.

Google also asked for a “general description of your location at the time of the failure – such as a cross street or what environment you are in (outside, house, office building, etc)” as part of its “research.”

After privately providing the IMEI, these Pixel 6 users get a targeted update to Carrier settings. This looks to be different from a system OTA and something your carrier can push out in the background. Also found on iOS, Apple explains it as such:

Carrier settings updates let your carrier provider update carrier network and related settings to improve cellular network connectivity and performance. Carrier settings updates can also add support for new features like 5G or Wi-Fi Calling.

Version information on the Pixel 6 can be found from: Settings > Network & Internet > Internet > Select [the settings gear next to] your carrier name > Carrier settings Versions. In Europe, most users are seeing version “48” and the new release being tested is “49 21-12-20.”

That said, at least one updated UK user says that their signal is “still completely unusable at home,” while a second report echoes that. It’s unclear if that’s the case for all, while you can now be on the lookout for new versions of Carrier settings.

