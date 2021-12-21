Pixel 6 Pro now supports 120fps game streaming w/ GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 tier

In the cloud gaming space, Nvidia’s RTX 3080 tier for GeForce Now reigns supreme, and should you have the Pixel 6 Pro, you’re now able to enjoy 120fps streaming via the service.

Nvidia launched the RTX 3080 tier for GeForce Now earlier this year and offered limited memberships for those wanting to play games in the cloud at the highest possible settings.

As initially spotted by XDA, the official support pages for the Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier show that the Pixel 6 Pro can now enjoy 120fps game streaming for the first time. There are numerous phones on the market that include 120Hz displays, but back at launch, only a handful of compatible Samsung handsets were able to enjoy high refresh rate gaming on the platform:

Samsung S20 FE EG models: SM-G781B SM-G781U SM-G781U1 SM-G781W SM-G7810 SM-G781N



Samsung S21 models: SM-G991U SM-G991U1 SM-G9910



Samsung S21+ models: SM-G996U SM-G996U1 SM-G9960

Samsung S21 Ultra models: SM-G998U SM-G998U1 SM-G9980

Samsung Note20 Ultra 5G models: SM-N986U SM-N986U1 SM-N986W SM-N9860 SM-N986N

Google Pixel models: Pixel 6 Pro



Unfortunately, even if you have the Pixel 6 Pro and are subscribed to the RTX 3080 tier on GeForce Now, you’ll need to manually enable 120fps game streaming. It’s simple enough, just head to Settings > GeForce Now > Stream quality > Frame rate and adjust to “120fps.” It’s also important to ensure that your Pixel 6 Pro display is set to the 120Hz refresh rate by heading to Settings > Display > Smooth display.





Given that Google Stadia is still capped at 60fps, Nvidia is pulling out all the stops to make the Pixel 6 Pro the perfect place to enjoy GeForce Now. It’s not clear if the regular Pixel 6 will be added but with a display capped at 90Hz, it’s highly unlikely.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: