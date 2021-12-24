OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 for OnePlus 7/7T series brings December 2021 patch, fixes WhatsApp media bugs

OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series with the December 2021 security patch and an important bug fix.

Although this update is still based upon Android 11 and not the contentious Android 12 build, we’ve seen roll out for other devices, and OnePlus 7 and 7T series owners have received a mini Christmas miracle with this OTA. For starters, it includes the most up-to-date security patch before the year’s end. That’s not all, as OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 is bringing an important fix for a WhatsApp issue that prevents selected devices from being able to send and receive media.

In two dedicated posts over on the official OnePlus Forums, the OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 rollout was confirmed in an incremental fashion. It’s also worth noting that the original post states that attempting to use a VPN to pull the global build may not work as “the rollout is not based on regions” and will be “randomly pushed” to a “limited number of devices” from today. You can check out the full OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 update changelog below:

OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 for OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro changelog

System Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot send and receive media files Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12 Improved system stability



A few lucky commenters have shared screenshots of the OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 OTA file, which appears to weigh in at around 80-90MB. However, it’s worthwhile checking the always superb Oxygen Updater from the Play Store provided you are happy to sideload the OTA .zip file on your own device.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: