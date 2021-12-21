OnePlus 10 Pro set to launch in January, Pete Lau teases on social media

The OnePlus 10 series will be the brand’s first lineup fully under Oppo’s roof, and details are slowly coming out. This week, OnePlus’ Pete Lau teased on Weibo that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be coming well ahead of the expected schedule, sometime in January.

Lau simply posted on Weibo (via GSMArena), “see you in January” with a mention of the “OnePlus 10 Pro.” This is the first official teaser from the brand regarding its upcoming smartphone’s release date, but interestingly, there’s no mention of the standard OnePlus 10.

It wouldn’t be out of line for OnePlus to only be focusing market efforts on its flagship, but there might be a reason for Lau’s wording. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that OnePlus will only launch its Pro model at first, with the standard OnePlus 10 possibly coming at a later date.

Whatever the case is with the release order, the timing is definitely notable. OnePlus generally launches its flagship in March or April, but a January debut is well ahead of schedule.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to ship with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a slightly revised camera system, and possibly 80W fast charging.

