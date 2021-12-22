TWRP adds support for Xiaomi Mi 11 series, OnePlus 7T series, more

As one of the most popular third-party custom recovery tools, TWRP is an essential tool for some Android owners and tinkerers. TWRP has now added support for several devices including the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, the OnePlus 7T series, and more.

With TWRP installed on your device you’re able to do things like flash custom ROMs and take full device backups and more. While this is great to hear, you need to ensure that your device is supported to even be able to install it. As such, devices are added in a seemingly random order at times, often as the team behind the TWRP project get around to them.

As spotted by XDA-developers, the list of devices supporting the custom recovery has grown yet again. This includes a number of Xiaomi devices from the Mi 11 series, the OnePlus 7T series, and a couple of handsets from Oppo.

If you have the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro, Oppo R11/R11s, Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi Mix 4, Mi 11i, or the Redmi K40 series you’re able to download TWRP and load it onto your devices right now:

Xiaomi Mi 11 (venus)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (mars)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (star)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 (odin)

Xiaomi Mi 11i/Mi 11X/Redmi K40 Pro/Redmi K40 Pro Plus (haydn) OnePlus 7T (hotdogb)

OnePlus 7T Pro (hotdog)

Oppo R11 (R11)

Oppo R11s (R11s)

So long as you have any of the supported devices above, you can now download and flash TWRP and open up a world of custom ROM installation.

