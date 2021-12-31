Latest Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks lay bare the Note’s revival, smaller Galaxy S22 also leaks [Gallery]

Samsung’s merger of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S lines is coming in full next year with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as we’ve known for some time. Now, though, a bigger leak is showing off every angle of Samsung’s Note revival in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as some official-looking images of the smaller Galaxy S22.

A batch of images published by 91Mobiles, and corroborated by a tweet from Evan Blass, show off the Galaxy S22 Ultra from all angles, as well as in four different color variants. The seemingly-official images don’t leave much to the imagination, with a clear look at the array of four cameras and the laser auto-focus module. The frame too looks virtually identical to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with curved glass meeting the metal frame from both sides.

These images also give us a clear look at Samsung’s S Pen, which will be on the Galaxy S22 Ultra solely in a black colorway. The only change on the white and bronze colorways is the clickable tip which would be visible when the stylus is siloed in the device.

























Alongside those images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this latest leak also offers our first seemingly official look at the smaller Galaxy S22. Images show off the green, pink gold, black, and white variants of the device, but we don’t get a clear scale of the size in comparison to the Ultra model. As it stands currently, the Galaxy S22 is expected to be one of Samsung’s smallest flagships in years.

















