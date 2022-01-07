Bandwidth: Rainbow Six Extraction will be streaming from Xbox Game Pass on launch day

Xbox Game Pass launched into 2022 with the reveal of a few new cloud-compatible games, including Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction which will be available on Game Pass from day one.

Xbox Game Pass adding Rainbow Six Extraction

In a post earlier this week, Microsoft and Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Extraction would be available on Xbox Game Pass starting on launch day, January 20, 2022. The game will be available on consoles, PC, and with cloud streaming that has full cross-play support with other platforms such as PC and Stadia.

Microsoft further revealed five more titles coming to xCloud, including Embr.

Gorogoa

Olija

The Pedestrian

Embr

Outer Wilds

All of these games are available now from the cloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

GeForce Now adds Genshin Impact

Alongside the reveal of a new promotion with AT&T, Nvidia this week announced a handful of titles coming to its GeForce Now streaming service. The most notable addition here is the hit Genshin Impact, which is now available in a “limited beta” for GeForce Now players.

Nvidia also confirmed an expanded partnership with EA that brought two Battlefield games to GeForce Now this week.

Battlefield 4: Premium Edition (Steam and Origin)

Battlefield V: Definitive Edition (Steam and Origin)

Amazon Luna tests ‘Luna Live’

An eagle-eyed Amazon Luna user this week spotted a new “Luna Live” streaming option as pictured below. While it’s unclear what this feature does, it seems it showed up earlier than it was meant to, as it disappeared just a day later.

Amazon also this week announced new games coming to Luna during January across two of its three channels.

Family Channel Kine Ubisoft+ Monopoly Madness

Rainbow Six Extraction

