Doodle for Google 2022 contest opens with ‘I care for myself by…’ theme [U: Judges]

Google starting today is inviting K-12 students in the US to create a Doodle for the Search homepage. Doodle for Google 2022 is looking for artwork that reflects “I care for myself by…”

Update 1/18: Google today named the Guest Judges that, along with staff Doodlers, will select the 54 State and Territory winners.

Selena Gomez is a Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Elyse Fox is a director, model and mental health activist

Juliana Urtubey is the 2021 National Teacher of the Year

We all have a lot going on – and now more than ever, it’s important for us to take care of our bodies and minds. What are your favorite things to do that make you feel better when you’re feeling down? How do you take a break? What activities make you feel calm or give you energy? What or who brings joy to your heart? Our theme this year invites you to share how you nurture your mind, body, and/or spirit as you face the opportunities and challenges every new day brings.

Original 1/11: In its 14th edition, Google is inviting youths to draw “what makes [them] uniquely strong.” Submissions will be accepted (either mailed or online) until March 4, 2022 — which reflects last year’s extended deadline, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Doodles are again grouped in five groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12.

Judging criteria includes artistic merit, creativity, and theme communication — both artistic and through the written explanation.

Finalists are judged on a state-by-state basis with 10 or more winners in each grade group selected by the Google Doodle team and three guest judges for a total of 54 (50 states + Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands) Doodles. The public will then be invited to vote and select five “national finalists” from each grouping.

In addition to being displayed on Google.com — as well as the mobile apps and Chrome’s New Tab Page — for 24 hours, the national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization, Google hardware, and

“fun Google swag.” There is again no trip to the Mountain View headquarters.

You can submit Doodle for Google 2022 entries now. Here is last year’s winner.

