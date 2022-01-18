Logitech launches a $65 USI stylus for Chromebooks, but you probably can’t buy it

The new “Logitech Pen” is a stylus built not for just one Chromebook, but for the masses thanks to its use of the USI standard. Unfortunately, though, this is a product meant for the education market, not for the average consumer.

Available starting this month to education customers, the Logitech Pen costs $65 and works with all Chromebooks that accept the USI stylus standard – we’ve seen that standard used quite widely in most touchscreen Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets over the past couple of years. With that standard, the Pen can connect to dozens of Chrome OS devices without any pairing or special software.

Logitech’s design for this Chromebook stylus has a triangular shape and a “comfortable silicone grip.” The tip has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and supports USB-C for charging with 15 days of battery life.

The Logitech Pen features a comfortable silicone grip and non-slip design that is optimally sized for children at all stages of motor development. The active tip features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing students to create lines or characters more clearly than with a finger or rubber tip stylus. Students can work with unparalleled accuracy, ensuring that their work is always a true reflection of their knowledge and making it ideal for in-class work, homework, exams, and more.

The Logitech Pen will be available from “education resellers” in the US starting this month, but there appear to be no plans for direct-to-consumer sales.

