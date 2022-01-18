HP announces Fortis line of durable education Chromebooks with LTE

HP today announced their latest line of Chromebooks for education customers under a new Fortis brand. The line will include the HP Fortis 14 G10 and 11 G9 Q Chromebook, as well as a webcam accessory.

Fortis — which is Latin for strong — is HP’s new brand for devices that are durable and built to last. This includes designs that are meant to withstand repeated openings/closings, drops/bumps/spills, and many charger plugs/unplugs.

That strength starts with reinforced power and USB-C ports that limit damage from tugged cables. Surfaces like the laptop lid are textured for easier grip and to mask fingerprints/dirt smudges, while shocks are countered by reinforced corners and rubber trims.

HP has an improved durable keyboard with a “pick-resistant anchored skirt” that can resist up to 350 mLs of liquid spills. Lastly, the company touts a new metal shield to protect the battery from punctures and swelling.

The company touts the HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook as the “world’s first” rugged education Chromebook with a 14 inch (up to 1080p) display and optional 4G LTE. It’s powered by Intel Celeron or Pentium with up to 128GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. Ports include USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI, headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

HP also announced the Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook. With an 11 inch screen, this Chrome OS device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c, and LTE is offered as a standard specification with embedded eSIM. The battery can charge 90% in 90 minutes, and there are two USB-C ports and one USB-A.

Lastly, HP also announced the 320/325 FHD Webcam that is “Works with Chromebook” certified. There’s a built-in clip and 66 degree FOV, but no autofocus. The company previously released a monitor that meets the certification program.

