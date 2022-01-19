Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not yet ‘fully certified’ to use Verizon’s faster C-Band 5G

C-Band 5G is the next step in bringing 5G to the masses, and it has the potential of really delivering on the speed promises that carriers have touted for years. However, Pixel 6 owners will have to wait a bit longer to access C-Band 5G from Verizon.

C-Band 5G exists in a middle-ground between the sub6 networks used for nationwide 5G networks and mmWave technology, which is known for its super-fast speeds but limited availability. C-Band promises to deliver faster speeds than sub6 or LTE networks, but at a wider range compared to mmWave and without some of the pricey hardware that phones need to connect to those networks.

While Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sold in the US are ready for C-Band 5G, Verizon says neither phone is currently “fully certified” for accessing the new network just yet. The carrier confirmed as much in a statement to The Verge earlier today.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the only two Google phones that would support C-Band 5G, but not quite the only Android phones. Samsung’s Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra along with the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 all support the new network. Apple also supports C-Band on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Unfortunately, Verizon had no further details to share regarding when C-Band 5G would be supported on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but a Verizon spokesperson confirmed that both devices are “coming soon.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also support C-Band on AT&T, and that carrier hasn’t mentioned anything regarding a delay in access to the new networking on those devices.

