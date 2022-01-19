YouTube Music grew over 50% in 12 months and ‘particularly resonates’ with Gen Z

- Jan. 19th 2022 2:27 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Back in September of 2021, Google said YouTube Music hit 50 million subscribers faster than it expected. A new market analysis report this week notes that YouTube Music grew 50% in a 12 month period with high interest from Gen Z.

According to Midia Research (via Variety), YouTube grew more than 50% from Q2 2020 to 2021. In fact, Google was the only Western streaming service to increase its global market share during the 12-month period under review.

There is a difference between revenue and subscribers – with ARPU deflators, such as the rise of multi-user plans and the growth of lower-spending emerging markets – but growth in monetised users represents the foundation stone of the digital service provider (DSP) streaming market.

The report said YouTube Music “particularly resonates” among younger Millennials and Gen Z (mid-to-late 1990s to early 2010s). 

Of the 523.9 million (up 26.4% YoY) music subscribers at the end of Q2 2021, 8% use YouTube Music. The highest share unsurprisingly belongs to Spotify at 31% – though that number has been steadily decreasing from 34% in Q2 2019. Apple Music follows at 15%, and Amazon and Tencent are at 13%.

9to5Google’s Take

YouTube Music’s core audience is interesting. Gen Z grew up listening to songs as videos on YouTube.com. There’s an element of familiarity with YouTube and its Autoplay algorithm, and those who have been satisfied with video-quality tunes might be less discerning in what they’re looking for in a streaming service. 

Meanwhile, Google is moving to revamp YouTube Music’s free tier by offering background listening and making the app audio only for free users. Videos become a premium perk, and this is underway in Canada.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

About the Author