Deals: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra now $508 off, Galaxy Buds 2 hit $100, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined a $508 refurb Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra discount. That’s alongside its new Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC at $100 and this Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch for $350. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra now $508 off

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphones. Headlining is the Galaxy Note Ultra 5G Smartphone from $792. Down from its original $1,300 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best discounts to date at $508 in savings.

Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra arrives as one of the most capable devices in the lineup with a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. Powered by a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, there’s 5G connectivity alongside 128GB of storage with microSD expansion support. Around back, there’s a triple camera array that rounds out the package. And while it’s looking like the S22 Ultra may be a Note successor, there’s still sometime to be said about today’s discount. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 down at $100

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $100 in all colorways. Regularly $150, this is up to $50 off the going rate and a match for our previous mention. You’ll find some colors starting from $115 and $130 over at Amazon with others fetching the full $150. The latest model Galaxy Buds feature active noise cancellation with an Ambient Sound option for letting in “the sounds you want to hear.” Alongside built-in mics for taking calls and the like, they provide up to 29-hours of wireless listening time with the included Qi-enabled charging case as well as a special earbud test to ensure they fit you in the best way possible. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Garmin Venu 2 returns to Amazon all-time low

Amazon currently offers the new Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch for $350. Marking one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $400 going rate and returns to the all-time low set only twice before.

Garmin’s Venu 2 arrives as the brand’s latest smartwatch, rocking a circular design housing an AMOLED touchscreen and 11-day battery life. Everything is backed by various health and fitness tracking features including everything from workouts to sleep, stress, and more. Our launch coverage details what to expect,.

