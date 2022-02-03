Enjoy the best Dying Light 2 experience on any device you own w/ NVIDIA GeForce NOW [Video]

To celebrate the launch of Dying Light 2 on NVIDIA GeForce NOW, you can tackle Techland’s latest game at ultra settings on any device you own…no matter how ridiculous.

You may have neglected your existing gaming PC or you simply can’t get your hands on a brand new console or graphics card thanks to chip shortages and – god forbid – online scalpers. That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on enjoying Dying Light 2 right at launch.

The good news is that the brand new RTX 3080 Membership tier gives you direct access to an RTX 3080 graphics card in the cloud. While Dying Light 2 has modest minimum requirements for a low-quality experience, the recommended specifications might be out of the reach of most people. Even before launch, it’s clear that this fusion of parkour and FPS zombie survival horror begs to be played with ray-tracing enabled.

Over 1,000+ triple-A titles can be played right now on any device you already own and thanks to the latest GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Membership tier you get even greater perks. This added subscription unlocks real-time ray-tracing, DLSS, 1440p, 120fps and 4K HDR gaming on compatible devices – which includes smartphones, Android TV devices, tablets, laptops, and more.

When you’ve waited a long time for a game to release so it’s great to know that you can access a premium playthrough without the pressure of needing to upgrade your gaming PC. A paid-for RTX 3080 Membership is a more affordable way to get access to a high-end gaming rig in the cloud and as it’s just that, you can use all of your existing peripherals with plug-in-and-play functionality improving the experience.

Over 1,000 games are supported just 2 years after the launch of the service and that even includes the original Dying Light which can be played once you link your Steam account. An array of games support RTX ON and real-time ray-tracing and DLSS at high or ultra settings including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and many more.

It’s not just the big titles that benefit from the graphical grunt of an RTX 3080 GPU in the cloud either. A ton of the biggest free-to-play games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and even CS:GO look incredible at the highest graphics settings.

NVIDIA is celebrating GeForce NOW turning 2 years old by giving members new rewards in Eternal Return, World of Warships and Guild Wars 2. NVIDIA is also constantly working with studios to support more games, with the latest titles announced each week as part of “GFN Thursday.” Dying Light 2 is now available to buy on Steam from February 4, 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

