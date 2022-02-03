Google Cloud Next ’22 will take place in October, virtual/physical conference format not yet set

Google today announced Cloud Next ’22 for October 11-13, 2022. The dates are similar to last year, and Google Cloud again says it’s “too early to determine” the format.

Join us for keynotes from industry luminaries and engage live with Google developers. Explore dynamic content across various learning levels, and dive deep into technologies and solutions spanning the Google Cloud and Google Workspace portfolios. Participate in breakout sessions, demos, and hands-on training. Hear from the world’s leading companies about their digital transformation journeys. You’ll have opportunities to connect with experts, get inspired, and boost your skills.

Google Cloud is again opting to host in October. The last in-person event in 2019 took place in April, while it was July a year earlier and March for 2017. There was a multi-week online event in 2020.

Like last year, Google leaves open the possibility that the cloud-focused conference will “span the digital and physical worlds.” That was ultimately not the case in 2021, but it could be possible as conditions improve. Today’s “Save the date” allows people to sign-up for future updates with their email.

In-person events are usually held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, with Google taking over several venues/hotels in the immediate vicinity.

Meanwhile, how this impacts Google’s other big development conference – I/O – is unclear.

