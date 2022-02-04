Bandwidth: GeForce Now celebrates its second anniversary as GTA 6 becomes a reality

As cloud gaming continues its expansion, GeForce Now is celebrating the two year anniversary of its rebirth.

GeForce Now celebrates its (technical) second anniversary

Nvidia this week took to its blog to celebrate the second anniversary of its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Technically, GeForce Now and its underlying technology is much older than that. The product was available in public beta as far back as 2015, but relaunched in 2020.

To celebrate that anniversary, GeForce Now is, you guessed it, adding more games. The latest batch of new titles include:

Life is Strange Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 1)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 1)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 4)

Warm Snow (Steam)

Alongside that, Nvidia says GeForce Now subscribers will get a few rewards to celebrate the anniversary, starting with some in-game content for World of Warships.

‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ is official

Rockstar Games has officially announced today that development on the next Grand Theft Auto game (likely called GTA 6) is officially underway.

With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

Details are scarce on this new title, but if it’s anything like the previous launch, cloud availability will be limited. Rockstar doesn’t support GeForce Now, and the only way to play GTA in the cloud right now is with Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass details latest new titles

Microsoft this week announced the latest batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including several cloud-compatible titles.

Contrast

Dreamscaper

Telling Lies

Besiege (Preview) — February 10

Edge of Eternity — February 10

Skul: The Hero Slayer — February 10

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom — February 10

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition — February 14

Infernax — February 14

PlayStation Now adds GTA Vice City, more

Sony announced four new games for PlayStation Now, including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The new titles include:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (Expires May 2)

Little Big Workshop

Through the Darkest of Times

Death Squared

