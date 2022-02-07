Samsung Unpacked 2022 will be hosted in the metaverse this year — here’s where to watch

Every year, Samsung holds its Unpacked event, debuting the latest and greatest of its device lines. This year is a little bit different – there are a few extra options for tuning in. Where and when can you watch Samsung Unpacked 2022? Our guide gives you all the details on how to join this year’s event.

When is Samsung Unpacked 2022?

Samsung’s most anticipated event of the year falls on February 9, 2022. On that day, be sure to tune in at around 10:00 a.m. EST.

Compared to last year, Unpacked 2022 is a full month later. Unpacked 2021 was held in January 14. At the 2021 event, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra were introduced to the world in all their glory as well as the Galaxy Buds Pro. This year, a successor to the S line is expected as well as a few other devices and technologies.

Where to watch Samsung Unpacked 2022

Samsung’s website

As usual, the easiest place to find Samsung’s Unpacked event this year is going to be on its website. On February 9, at around 10:00 a.m. EST, the Samsung Newsroom will update with a portal to watch Unpacked 2022.

YouTube

Along with Samsung’s website, Samsung’s YouTube channel will be providing a live broadcast of the event. On February 9, head on over to Samsung’s YouTube channel. Before the event begins, the company will add a live stream to the channel page for Unpacked 2022. Click on the live stream and standby until Unpacked 2022 begins at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The metaverse, because of course

To change it up a bit, this year is the first year Samsung will be hosting not only virtually through YouTube and its own website but through the metaverse as well! We aren’t exactly sure what benefit this brings to viewers looking forward to new product releases, but that’s ok.

Viewers will be able to head over to what Samsung is calling “Samsung 837X.” Hosted in Decentraland, Samsung 837X is a virtual space where people can not only watch a 2D Samsung Unpacked but also explore the flagship New York City experience center, collect NFTs and go on quests.

Samsung is going all in on the metaverse this year, and it’s yet to be seen what kind of benefit this will provide. Not to mention, for the full Samsung 837X experience, users must connect their MetaMask wallet and provide credentials. According to Samsung, users who log in as a guest won’t get the “full experience,” though it still isn’t clear what kind of experience Samsung is offering.

More places

In addition to Samsung’s website, YouTube, and the metaverse, there are a few other locations where you can watch Unpacked 2022. Here is the full list:

While these options exist, we recommend just visiting Samsung’s website and YouTube channel to catch the latest releases and upgrades to the S line. If you happen to miss the broadcast, the event can be replayed via YouTube after the stream is complete.

What to expect:

