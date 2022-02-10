Deals: Galaxy S22/+/Ultra Amazon pre-order discounts, Nest Thermostat $100, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, headlined by a series of Galaxy S22 pre-order discounts. That’s alongside the Google Nest Thermostat at $100 and a OnePlus 9 Pro bundle at $370 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see pre-order discounts

Just after being officially unveiled by Samsung yesterday, we’re now tracking the very first cash discount on the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now at Amazon, you can score the unlocked 256GB model for $1,200. That’s down from the usual $1,300 price tag in order to save you $100 and mark the first notable price cut yet. While there are some ongoing carrier promotions you can check out right here, this is your first chance to save some actual cash on the all-new handset.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets right here.

Google Nest Thermostat keeps you warm with Assistant

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $100. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen in over a month and matches our previous mention. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and amounts to $30 in savings, as well.

Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With winter weather afflicting much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying warm the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

OnePlus 9 Pro bundle includes Buds Pro at $370 off

OnePlus is now offering its OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB Smartphone with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for $849. Normally you’d pay $1,069 for the handset alone, with the earbuds adding another $150 into the equation. That saves you $370 from the combined offer while making this bundle the best value we’ve seen to date.

Delivering the now previous-generation flagship smartphone from OnePlus, you’re getting the Snapdragon 888-equipped 9 Pro and its 5-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then there’s also the new OnePlus Buds Pro, which pack active noise cancellation alongside up to 38-hours of playback with a bundled Qi wireless charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

