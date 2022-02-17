Deals: Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag $24, Anker speaker Gold Box sale from $30, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with the first discount in months on the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag at $24. Plus, an Anker Bluetooth speaker Gold Box sale from $30 and these ongoing Galaxy S22 series pre-order price cuts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag delivers item-finding for $24

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker for $24. Normally fetching $30, this is the first price cut since back on Black Friday at 20% off. You’re also looking at the third-best price to date, too.

Samsung’s latest accessory brings item tracking features to your Galaxy handset. If the recent launch of AirTags have you wanting to take advantage of that feature set, SmartTag delivers. Pairing over Bluetooth, Samsung’s tracker can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device if the 120-meter BLE range isn’t enough.

Anker Gold Box has Bluetooth speakers from $30

The official Anker Amazon store is now offering up to 32% off a selection of its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers from $30. One notable option is the Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker at $85. This model is regularly $100 and has gone for as much as $106 as of late, today’s deal is up to 20% off and the lowest price we can find.

Featuring a design reminiscent of those Apple Beats models, it delivers “hi-res” audio with Qualcomm aptX lossless music reproduction across two high frequency tweeters, a pair of neodymium woofers, and the dual passive radiators. This Bluetooth speaker is capable of 30W output alongside a 50Hz to 40kHz frequency response range with USB-C connectivity and more.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see pre-order discounts

Just after being officially unveiled by Samsung, we’re now tracking the very first cash discount on the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now at Amazon, you can score the unlocked 256GB model for $1,200. That’s down from the usual $1,300 price tag in order to save you $100 and mark the first notable price cut yet. While there are some ongoing carrier promotions you can check out right here, this is your first chance to save some actual cash on the all-new handset.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets right here.

