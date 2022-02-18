Bandwidth: No Man’s Sky gets a massive update, Mass Effect comes to Xbox Cloud

Contrary to last week, there is quite a bit going on in terms of new and updated titles like Mass Effect coming to Xbox Cloud and others to GeForce Now. To add, No Man’s Sky is getting yet another huge update, bringing new content and more to the ever-expanding title that we can never seem to give up.

No Man’s Sky finally gets combat

The No Man’s Sky Sentinel update is something players have been patiently waiting for over the long period that the title has been available. This overhaul brings new combat systems, developing the Sentinels into more dynamic enemies, rather than an ever-looming nuisance bent on capping your resource collection.

New weapons – like the charged energy shotgun and stun grenade – make their way into your arsenal, as well as a new active camo. You’re going to need it since the Sentinels are getting new class distinctions like:

Heavies

Summoners

Medics

Exo-Mech

Not to mention they get new weapons too, so be prepared to go up against hoards of Sentinel “nests” and many many flamethrowers! The No Man’s Sky update is available on GeForce Now as well as Xbox Game Pass cloud.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes to Xbox Game Pass cloud

This week also sees a new addition to Xbox Game Pass cloud added – Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This cloud-based adventure includes single-player base content as well as over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.

As far as more additions to cloud content on Xbox Game Pass goes, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of noise being made. In fact, the opposite is happening for these games, which are getting removed from Xbox Game Pass cloud at the end of this month:

Hypnospace Outlaw

Killer Queen Black

Stealth Inc 2

Touhou Luna Nights

GeForce Now adds new login options and even more rewards

To give users a little more leeway when creating an account with NVIDIA, a new login option in the form of a Discord account connection is being added in the 2.0.38 update. Similar to signing up with a Google Account or Facebook membership, users can create an account using an existing Discord login.

On top of that, GeForce Now is also offering new rewards for users during the anniversary month of February. For players who love World of Warships, you can get two new ships added to your fleet. The reward is through the Epic Games Store using GeForce Now and is based on playtime in the game. Be sure to be signed up for NVIDIA rewards to take advantage of these new ships.

Lastly, GeForce Now is adding another slew of games to the ever growing list:

SpellMaster: The Saga (Steam)

Ashes of the Singularity (Steam)

Citadel: Forged With Fire (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations III (Steam)

Haven (Steam)

People Playground (Steam)

Train Valley 2 (Steam)

Valley (Steam)

