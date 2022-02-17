GeForce Now adds Discord integration and sign-in with latest update

Nvidia’s GeForce Now has been steadily improving its integration with other gaming platforms and services, and the latest update delivers a useful new addition. Starting with the latest GeForce Now app updates, Discord integration has arrived.

Rolling out as a part of the 2.0.38 update for GeForce Now’s native apps on PC and Mac, Discord integration comes in two forms. First and foremost, this delivers the ability to connect to your Discord account to show what you’re actively playing to friends on the chat app. This has long been supported by local gaming launchers such as Steam and the Epic Games Store, but GeForce Now is, at least to our understanding, the first cloud service to offer this feature.

Beyond that, GeForce Now is also enabling Discord account integration to sign into the cloud gaming platform. Gamers can sign into GeForce Now using their Discord login, eliminating an extra password and potentially smoothing the signup flow for new users. It’s unclear if existing users are able to switch to this sign-in method.

The new GeForce NOW update improves login options for gamers by supporting Discord as a convenient new account creation and login option for their NVIDIA accounts. Members can now use their Discord logins to access their GeForce NOW accounts. That’s one less password to remember. The 2.0.38 update on GeForce NOW PC and Mac apps also supports Discord’s Rich Presence feature, which lets members easily display the game they’re currently playing in their Discord user status. The feature can be enabled or disabled through the GeForce NOW settings menu.

Alongside these updates, Nvidia added a few new games to GeForce Now this week including:

SpellMaster: The Saga (New release on Steam)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Steam)

Citadel: Forged With Fire (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations III (Steam)

Haven (Steam)

People Playground (Steam)

Train Valley 2 (Steam)

Valley (Steam)

