Here’s where to pre-order the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra

Supply lines are more strained than ever and it’s affecting manufacturers around the world, including Samsung. That means if you want to buy an S22 or S22 Ultra, your safest bet is to pre-order the latest in Samsung’s Galaxy S line. Here’s where to find the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra in stock for pre-order.

At Unpacked 2022, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22, a sleek and powerful new device with a lot of power up its sleeve. This year, there are a few carriers stocked and ready to take pre-orders for Samsung’s new releases. Generally, the carriers to watch will be Verizon and AT&T, not only because of stock but also the offers available with purchase. Verizon joins AT&T this year with 36-month contracts being the only option available.

Pre-orders start on February 9, 2022 with the soonest availability in stores being on February 25 for most carriers and retailers, including Samsung itself.

W here to pre-order the…

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Update 2/14: Since the launch of the S22 series on February 9, multiple locations have started opening up pre-orders, including Best Buy and Amazon. At the time of this update, Amazon has the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in stock for pre-order and on sale before the full release on February 25. On each device, you can get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model if you pre-order before the actual release later this month. You can find other promotions below from carriers like AT&T and Verizon, though you need to sign up for a 36-month contract to take advantage of trade-ins.

Promotions and offers

Find the best deals at 9to5Toys

Carriers tend to hand out some pretty sweet deals on new phone releases. Those often come in the form of trade-ins and BOGO deals. If you have an S21 to trade in, now would be the time to do so, getting a great deal on a Galaxy S22.

Samsung

Buying straight from the manufacturer has a couple of good benefits. For one, those who pre-order any of the Galaxy S22 series phones will be eligible to receive Samsung credit. Here’s what each phone gets you:

Galaxy S22 – $100 credit

Galaxy S22+ – $150 credit

Galaxy S22 Ultra – $200 credit

Credit can be used to purchase additional accessories and devices, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which was updated recently with some pretty cool features. In addition, those who pre-order through Samsung will get to upgrade storage tiers at no charge for 128GB and 256GB models.

Verizon

This year, Verizon is throwing its hat into the ring with a few deals on the Galaxy S22 line. First off, if you switch to Verizon, you can get $1,000 off a new Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra as long as you trade in your old phone. With this deal, you need to opt-in for a 5G Unlimited plan. Existing customers can also get $1,000 off by trading in their old phone and signing up for certain Unlimted plans.

Another offer is a BOGO deal wherein you can buy two Galaxy S22+ phones for the price of one when you switch or add a line on certain 5G Unlimited plans. It looks like this deal is only good for Galaxy S22+ devices, rather than all three in the new S22 line. Also, just by pre-ordering a new Galaxy phone, you can double the storage of your device for free. For instance, instead of 128GB, you can get a 256GB model for the same price.

AT&T

AT&T is offering some deals to keep an eye on as well. For a limited time, both new and existing customers can trade in any of these devices and get $800 off an S22 phone:

Samsung Note devices

Galaxy S devices

Galaxy Z devices

The year and condition do not matter, according to AT&T. In doing so, you’ll receive either a Galaxy S22 for free, a Galaxy S22+ for $200, or a Galaxy S22 Ultra for $400. The catch is that you need to sign up for a qualifying Unlimited plan, which again, is a 36-month commitment.

More on Samsung Galaxy S22:

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a Note reborn This is the new Galaxy S22 and S22+ Galaxy S22’s cellular performance beats Pixel View all stories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: