Everything you need to know about updating Google Chrome for desktop

- Feb. 21st 2022 2:45 pm PT

0

Google Chrome is an ever-evolving browser, which means that it gets updated pretty regularly. Often, these updates improve security to protect you while browsing the internet. This guide will take you through how often Chrome updates, automatic updates, and updating Google Chrome automatically.

Table of contents

How often does Google Chrome update?

Google is known for very regular updates for its Android devices as well as software, like Chrome. When it comes to ensuring Google’s browser is up to date, Google keeps consistent and updates the browser every four weeks with significant improvements. On top of that, smaller updates come in between major version updates for security bugs. This means that important security fixes and quality-of-life improvements are constantly being pushed to your device. It’s generally pretty important to keep your browser fully updated since security threats appear and change on a daily basis.

Does the browser update automatically?

By default, Google Chrome automatically performs system and security updates. This happens when the browser is closed and an update is available for you. It never takes long, and chances are you’ll never notice when the browser updates in the background unless something huge changes.

Interestingly, if you leave Chrome open for long enough – we’re talking days on end – there will be a small notification in the upper right corner of the browser. The update request will change color depending on how long you’re past due on an update:

  • Green – 2 days since update was released
  • Orange – 4 days since update was released
  • Red – 1 week since an update was released

Updating manually

Much like updating an Android device, you can request that Chrome pull an update if one is available. This is incredibly easy to do and comes in handy if you know one is coming. Here’s how to manually update:

  1. Open Google Chrome on your computer.
  2. Look for the three-dot menu at the top right of the browser and click it.
  3. Click Help, and then click About Google Chrome.
  4. Click Update Google Chrome.

If Google Chrome is fully up to date, you won’t see this button. Either way, this is a handy way to make sure Google Chrome is fully patched, even though it often updates in the background when not in use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
how-to

how-to

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Google team helping you fix and get the most out of Android, Google Assistant, Chromebooks, Android TV, and more.

About the Author

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4