Pixel 7 renders showcase fleshed-out but familiar design with camera tweaks, more

In just the last 24 hours, we’ve seen the first reputable renders of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with the upcoming flagship design skirting a fine line between the late-2021 lineup with some minor tweaks.

After early CAD renders were shared by xleaks, we now have a better idea of what to expect from Google later this year after @OnLeaks (in collaboration Carhp) with has shared high-resolution designs of the smaller Pixel 7 model.

This early look at the design appears to have some tweaks to the Pixel 6 with the popular matte black rails potentially dropped in favor of polished side sections. The sides also appear to be ever so slightly more rounded than the previous generation, and as noted in the original CAD renders, the Pixel 7 appears to have a more prominent 5G mmWave cutout along the top bezel – which is much more visible in these fleshed-out 3D images.

One major notable here is the minor dimension changes over its predecessor with the device supposedly measuring in at 155.6mm x 73.1mm x 8.7mm. The camera bump puts the actual thickness at 11.44mm. While this is an important change, it seems that the traditional standard and XL variants used with previous Pixel generations is now well and truly dead.

It seems that the dual-camera setup utilized by the Pixel 6 series is set to be retained here too, as these early Pixel 7 renders show the rounded lens housing within the striking camera bar. We’d wager this will consist of a main wide and ultra-wide setup as used on the 2021 model.

As we have previously reported, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are set to utilize a second-generation Tensor chip with an upgraded Samsung modem. OnLeaks speculates that the Pixel 7 will also come in the same colors as the Pixel 6, including Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black, and the renders showcase a new Cloudy White option

