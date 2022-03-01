Deals: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from $399, OnePlus Buds Pro $130, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 sale from $399. That’s alongside the first discount in months on the OnePlus Buds Pro and Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming controller hitting $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 on sale from $399

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 8GB/128GB for $549. Normally fetching $700, today’s $151 discount delivers a match of the all-time low. You can also lock-in the best price yet on the entry-level 4GB/64GB configuration at $399, down from $499.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, too.

OnePlus Buds Pro with ANC on sale for first time in months

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus Buds Pro for $130 in two styles. Normally fetching $150, this marks the first price cut we’ve seen since back in November where it also went for $20 off.

OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the first offerings in its stable rocking active noise cancellation features. Though there’s plenty more to the listening experience than just distraction-free audio, as you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Amazon Luna cloud gaming controller drops to $50

Just after opening its cloud gaming service to everyone, Amazon is now offering its Luna Controller for $50. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since back over Black Friday at $20 off. This also matches the best price to date, as well.

Designed for Amazon’s recent Luna cloud gaming service, this controller will pair over Bluetooth to just about any device from a Fire tablet or Fire TV streamer to your Mac, PC, and even Android smartphones. There’s a typical gamepad form-factor which pairs with dual joysticks and an USB-C and AA-powered design. Alongside working with Luna, it can also be used as a typical controller, too. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

