Sony is rolling out VRR support to 2021 Google TV-powered Bravia XR line

Sony is finally starting to roll out a VRR (variable refresh rate) update to its line of Bravia XR processor-driven TVs. This change comes close to a year after the company promised the update to users.

Sony’s line of Bravia XR TVs showcases some of the most brilliant TVs on the market. Built with Google TV, they provide excellent visuals as well as functionality. One function they notoriously have been missing, though, was a variable refresh rate, which is a technology that allows a TV to change refresh rates depending on the content being provided. Effectively, VRR smooths out content so that it doesn’t jitter or lag behind. The technology is fantastic for gaming, specifically.

VRR is starting to become more common on devices, including Android phones and just recently, Sony Bravia XR TVs. In order for users to run VRR on their Sony Bravia TVs, the source device needs to be capable of it. The Xbox Series S and X both have the capability, while the Sony Playstation 5 doesn’t quite yet have the ability to take advantage of VRR.

Though the promised update has come a year after release, the benefits are still well worth it for those who want to take advantage of the Bravia XR TVs and their 120Hz peak refresh rate. VRR will go a long way to smooth out any content you throw at these TVs. If you want to check whether the update is available for your Bravia XR, Sony has a set of instructions for finding the update (via The Verge.)

BREAKING: Sony has started rolling out the long-awaited VRR firmware update on the company's 2021 TVs with BRAVIA XR processor. It popped up on my Sony A90J OLED (US model) when I checked for updates on the TV this morning. pic.twitter.com/o58tVPMnV4 — Vincent Teoh (@Vincent_Teoh) March 1, 2022

