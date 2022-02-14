Google TV’s ‘Library’ tab failing to load for some users, preventing access to watchlist, more

The Google TV homescreen makes it easy to find the content you want across your favorite streaming services, but it also has native access to shows and movies you’ve purchased from Google. Lately, though, the “Library” tab of Google TV seems to be having some loading issues for some.

Recent reports across Reddit and Google’s support forums (h/t PiunikaWeb) show that some Google TV users are seeing issues with the Library tab not properly loading, essentially preventing easy access to purchased movies and TV shows. That tab is primarily used for accessing content that would have previously been in the Google Play Movies & TV app, but “Library” also holds the watchlist that is so key to Google TV.

Those affected by this issue say that the Library tab simply fails to load entirely as pictured below, with a “retry” button not working. The issue has appeared in edge cases in the past, but over the past month or so, it seems to be occurring more often. Some have even seen it persist through a factory reset, suggesting it could be an issue on an account level.

While this issue doesn’t seem particularly widespread, with only around a few dozen reports since late January, it is something Google may to be looking into. In a comment, a Google Product Expert said that the issue has been sent to the Google TV team for possible investigation. In the meantime, a suggested workaround for at least accessing purchased content is to use Google Assistant to “open Google Play Movies and TV” to access the content from the old app. Searching for content by name should also pull up the ability to watch it.

We’ll update this article if Google provides any further information on what’s going on and any possible fixes.

