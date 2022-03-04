Deals: OnePlus 9 falls to new low of $150 off, Google Nest Hub Max $169, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on OnePlus 9 at $150 off. That’s alongside the best price of the year on Google’s Nest Thermostat and Nest Hub Max. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score an all-time low on OnePlus 9 at $150 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone for $580. Normally fetching $730, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. While we’re still waiting for the OnePlus 10 Pro to ship in the first place, let alone a OnePlus 10 to be revealed at all, today’s discount brings with it quite the notable previous-generation experience in the meantime.

There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED display front and center on the OnePlus 9 with a fresh 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 888 SoC to power everything. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at 128GB of onboard storage to complement its 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then to round out the package, you’ll find 65W USB-C fast charging and 15W wireless speeds. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Thermostat hits second-best price

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $93. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6 in order to mark the second-best price at within $3 of the all-time low from Black Friday.

Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Now that spring is approaching, having an automated thermostat is a novel solution for automatically adjusting temperatures as weather jumps between frigid mornings and more temperate afternoons. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best Buy’s latest weekend sale discounts Nest Hub Max

Best Buy is heading into the weekend today to launch its latest 3-day sale live now through Sunday. Discounting a selection of Google Assistant devices, Chromebooks, smart TVs, HomePod mini bundles, and more, you’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot, as well. Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well.

Headlining all of the discounts this weekend, you’ll find the best price of the year on Google Nest Hub Max at $169. Available at Adorama as well as Best Buy and B&H for $1 more, this is marking the lowest price we’ve seen at $20 below our previous mention.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review, too.

