Deals: Microsoft’s folding Surface Duo 2 sees first discount at $350 off, Chromebooks, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first discount on Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 at $250 off. That’s alongside the best price of the year on ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 and a new low for DJI’s modular Action 2 camera. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,350. Normally fetching $1,600, today’s offer amounts to the very first cash discount on the new smartphone at $250 off. The 128GB model is also on sale at $250 off.

Having just launched last fall, the new Surface Duo 2 improves on the folding smartphone experience offered by the original with plenty of quality of life changes. For starters, there is a flagship-class Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the experience alongside the larger 8.3-inch curved displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of stylus support, there’s a three-lens camera assembly around the back to complete the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 falls to best price of the year

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 for $280. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the best price of the year. We saw it sell for less last holiday season, but today’s discount still delivers one of the first overall price cuts.

Hitting the scene less than a year ago, the latest ASUS Chromebook Clip CM3 arrives with a 12-inch touchscreen display and comes powered by a MediaTek processor. Its aluminum housing pairs with a two-in-one design that allows the Chrome OS machine to convert between a typical laptop and more of a tablet design, and comes supplemented by 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and plenty of I/O. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the package.

DJI’s modular Action 2 camera falls to new all-time lows

Adorama is now discounting the new DJI Action 2 Camera Dual-Screen Combo for $439. Down from its usual $519 price tag, this is only the second discount since launching this fall at $80 off and beats our previous mention by $20 in order to make a new all-time low. You can also score the Action 2 with Power Combo at $349, down from $399 and also marking a new low at $10 below our previous mention.

As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top, which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with either another screen or an extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make this gaming chair my favorite so far [Video]

Review: AWOL’s latest UST projector delivers incredible bright and vivid images [Video]

Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 and ATH-GDL3 review: I really wanted to love these [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: