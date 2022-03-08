Google Lens on Android updated to make browsing for images on your device easier 

Last year, Google updated Lens on Android to prioritize screenshot analysis over the live viewfinder. Google Lens has now been tweaked to make browsing your phone for images easier.

Next to “Screenshots” on the Google Lens homescreen is a new chevron icon that when tapped opens a dropdown showing all image folders on your device. Selecting an album will open it as a fullscreen grid.

Most Google Lens users will find the pictures they want in the default “Screenshots” or “Images” views, but this new menu is useful when browsing for images saved via other apps. Previously, the alternative was using Google Photos to browse albums and then activating the app’s built-in integration, or any other file browser and then the Lens share target.

Meanwhile, Google has tweaked the top grid so that previews are no longer squares, but rather rectangles befitting the aspect ratio of screenshots. The one for camera images is unchanged.

These changes to Lens for Android, which is updated via the Google app, are widely rolling out today.

